Symphony Q4: Consolidated profit drops 75% to Rs 16 crore

Symphony on Friday reported a 75 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit at Rs 16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). It has posted a profit of Rs 64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY22).

The air cooling solution provider also saw a decline in revenue from operations at Rs 308 crore, down 19.8 percent (YoY), against Rs 384 crore posted last year.

Symphony’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) fell 68 percent (YoY) at Rs 27 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 86 crore posted last year. Its margin stood at 8.8 percent in Q4FY23 against 22.4 percent posted in Q4FY22.