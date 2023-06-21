Sylvester daCunha, creator of ‘Amul Girl’ passes away

DaCunha has been closely linked with Amul since the 1960s, playing a vital role in the creation of the iconic 'Utterly Butterly' Amul Girl alongside his art director, Eustace Fernandes. Commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2016, the campaign continues to be cherished as a remarkable milestone in advertising history.

Advertising veteran Sylvester daCunha, the man who created the iconic 'Amul Girl', passed away on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

daCunha, the founder of da Cunha Associates, not only created the Amul girl, but also the tagline 'Utterly Butterly’ in 1966. This campaign of the dairy major, went on to become one of the longest running advertising campaigns in the world, and till date creates topical advertisements regularly with witty taglines featuring the wide-eyed little girl in a polka-dot dress.

daCunha conceptualised this popular campaign when the advertising agency ASP that he was the managing director of, first got the account for Amul butter. Amul, at the time, was looking to change the image of butter, otherwise viewed as a plain bring product. He then replaced the tagline from Purely the best to Utterly Butterly Amul.