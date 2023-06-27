CNBC TV18
Swiggy's losses increased by 80% to $545 million: Prosus

Swiggy's losses increased by 80% to $545 million: Prosus

Swiggy's losses increased by 80% to $545 million: Prosus
By Keshav Singh Chundawat  Jun 27, 2023 11:25:35 PM IST (Updated)

Swiggy's losses stood at around $545 million in FY23, during which it's revenue was around $900 million. While it's losses in the FY22 stood at around $100 million, according to a report by Prosus.

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy’s losses rose by 80 percent in the 2022-23 financial year (FY), according to an annual report released on June 27 by Dutch investor Prosus. The company's losses surged by 80 percent, rising from approximately $300 million in FY22 to a staggering $545 million in FY23.

Prosus, which has a stake of 33 percent in the food delivery company, said that its share of Swiggy's trading loss increased to $180 million in FY23 in comparison to $100 million in FY22, as of its investments in Instamart.
Swiggy, however, mentioned that the peak of its investments in Instamart was now largely behind the company.
X