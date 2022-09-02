NRAI issues advisory to restaurants over Swiggy and Zomato’s dine-in programs

By Shilpa Ranipeta

As food ordering platforms Swiggy and Zomato pilot dine-in projects that offer discounts and allow customers to pay bills through their apps, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has sent out an advisory to the restaurant partners appraising its members on the ‘nuances’ of the programs and their potential impact on the restaurant ecosystem.

Swiggy forayed into the dine-in segment after its recent acquisition of Dineout, while Zomato has been in the space with its previous programs like Zomato Gold & Pro that allowed consumers to avail offers while dining in at restaurants. Zomato is now rolling out Zomato Pay that allows its restaurant partners to “extend a Discount to the Customers paying the Bill Value through Zomato Pay”.

In its advisory, NRAI stated that restaurants need to understand these programs well, “inspect the terms and conditions thoroughly and then make an informed decision on their participation in these programs.”

“This is a big deal because both have reached peaks in terms of how much they can charge for delivery orders (currently in the range of 25-30%) – making efforts to widen the pie the only way forward,” it added.

According to NRAI, both Swiggy Diner and Zomato Pay operate broadly on the same construct where there is no cost or subscription fee to the customer to participate, while restaurants must compulsorily offer a discount (in the range of 15 – 40 percent) to be part of the program. Restaurants will also have to pay a commission on every transaction made via the delivery platform’s payment gateway.

“It also opens up for Zomato & Swiggy the hallowed possibility of earning a commission on dining transactions. Till now, the sole per-transaction commission that Zomato/Swiggy is able to earn is on home delivery transactions happening on its platform,” NRAI said in the advisory.

NRAI’s argument is that while this program offers customers deep discounts and cashbacks, it will make dine-in unsustainably cheaper.

This, because the discounts of 15-40 percent will be borne entirely by the restaurants and it will also involve a commission of 4-12 percent. Other payment gateways charge between 1 percent and 1.5 percent on such transactions.

Further, NRAI believes these programs will also allow middlemen to obtain dine-in data, at a time when it claims that restaurants are denied ownership of essential data of delivery customers.

“As more and more people change their payment habits to the lure of discounts and cashbacks, their terms of engagement with restaurant will change unilaterally and irreversibly just as their behavior in the delivery market will testify. “Your” customers will eventually firmly become “their” customers,” NRAI wrote.

“The fundamental question here is why should a restaurant pay a commission to a middle man to offer a discount to its own customer? The NRAI urges its members as well as the wider restaurant fraternity to talk to your colleagues in the industry, ask your points of contact at these platforms about the tangible value that this brings to your business, and exercise caution as well as good judgement before choosing to be part of these programs. The decision you make today as restaurateurs will have a long-term impact on the economics of the entire sector, we hope that your final choice reflects this,” NRAI told its restaurant partners.

This is not the first time the association, and dine-in restaurants have objected to Swiggy and Zomato’s policies. In 2019, NRAI and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) launched a ‘#Logout’ campaign encouraging consumers to log out of Zomato, and work on building direct delivery.

In 2021, NRAI also complained to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) calling for an investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Swiggy and Zomato. Following this, CCI launched an investigation into the allegation and said it will investigate practices around masking of customer data from restaurants, exclusivity clauses, launching of private labels and preferential agreements with some restaurant partners.