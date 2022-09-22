By Nishtha Pandey

Swiggy and Zomato, two of India’s major food delivery platforms have been featured in the world's top 10 e-commerce-based food delivery companies.

Canada-headquartered global research firm ETC Group, in its report titled Food Barons 2022 — Crisis Profiteering, Digitalization and Shifting Power,’ ranked Swiggy and Zomato 9th and 10th, respectively.

According to the research firm, the food delivery sector includes digital, on-demand platforms for ordering and paying for groceries, prepared foods, and other retail items. Within a prescribed timeframe, restaurants/retailers fill the orders and couriers deliver them to customers.

Meituan, a Chinese food platform, was ranked first, followed by Deliveroo in the UK, and Uber Eats in the US.

Ele.me, DoorDash, Just Eat Takeaway/Grubhub, Delivery Hero, and iFood were ranked between fourth and eighth.

"The food delivery sector is rapidly consolidating, but ownership is a moving target. As companies jostle for regional hegemony, they are buying, selling and swapping stakes in competitors," the report said as reported by ANI.

On gig economy workers

Additionally, the report addressed issues faced by gig economy workers. It claimed that in the majority of countries around the world, delivery workers were treated more like independent contractors than actual employees. As a result, they are not qualified for social security, personal injury settlements, or other benefits.

"There are indications that some governments may be ready to enact labour reforms to try to end the platforms' free ride. In the US, New York City became the first city to pass legislation to regulate the food delivery sector, establishing minimum pay and other worker protections," the research report added.

A major problem facing the sector, the report said, is the significant increase in trash from the takeaway of single-use packaging.