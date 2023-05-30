Swiggy receives 12 million biryani orders during IPL 2023 season

On the night of the IPL final on Monday, the company announced on Twitter that biryani was the most ordered food item this IPL season with 212 orders per minute.

The IPL 2023 came to a thrilling end as Chennai Super Kings lifted the trophy beating the Gujarat Titans in the last-ball finish on Monday night. However, the trophy in the world of delicacies was seized by ‘Biryani’ according to food delivery giant, Swiggy. As per a tweet from the company, biryani was the most-ordered item during the IPL 2023 season with over 12 million orders. Swiggy received 212 orders of biryani per minute during the season.

“Biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute),” Swiggy tweeted.

Biryani has been a fan favourite on food delivery apps for a long time. In the 2020 IPL season, Swiggy reported a 30 percent spike in orders for chicken biryani, butter naan and masala dosa, the top three preferred dishes on the food delivery platform.

Owing to its popularity, the company even curated IPL special menus and combos, which were a hit among customers.

Earlier during the 2023 New Year celebrations, Swiggy said that it delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country, as per a report by PTI.

It also claimed that a staggering 1.65 lakh biryani orders were placed at 7.20 pm on December 31, 2022.

The company also shared a Twitter poll to determine the type and variety of orders. In the poll, it was revealed that 76.2 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, 14 percent of orders were for Lucknowi biryani and 9.8 percent of orders were for Kolkata biryani.

Biryani was the most-ordered dish in 2022 for the seventh time in a row, as Swiggy announced that it received 2.28 orders every second.