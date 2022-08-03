Swiggy launches moonlighting policy for employees to take up gigs outside of work

Hyperlocal delivery decacorn Swiggy has introduced an industry-first moonlighting policy, which allows its full-time employees to pick up gigs outside the company.

Under the new policy, Swiggy employees can take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals.

This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy’s business in any way, according to the company statement.

So, the policy prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing moonlighting projects.

"With the moonlighting policy, our goal is to encourage employees to

pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us," said Girish Menon, Head of Human Resources, Swiggy.

This is among the several employee-friendly steps Swiggy has taken in recent months. Last week, the company announced permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of the roles.

In June, 900 employees were given the the option to receive liquidity of up to $23 million against their employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).

At the time of the announcement, the company said the next round of ESOP liquidity will be held in July 2023.

"This enables employees holding ESOPs to create wealth alongside the growth and success of the brand," the company said in a statement.

In addition, Swiggy also rolled out a new programme 'Buy Your Own Dollar (BYOD)', where employees of the food delivery major can choose to invest in the company's ESOPs.

ESOPs were earlier offered to employees above a certain grade and/or based on performance. The BYOD programme will be open to all permanent employees of the company.