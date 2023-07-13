What the LYNK deal means for Swiggy

The startup, which counts Prosus, Accel and Invesco among its backers, said the acquisition of LYNK will help it expand into the retail distribution market.

Food delivery giant Swiggy has forayed into the food and grocery retail market after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lynk, a retail logistics startup with a network of over 100,000 stores. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The transaction is proposed to be carried out through the swapping of shares/sale of shares held in Lynks Logistics and the acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares of Bundl Technologies , which operates the food delivery platform Swiggy.

Ramco Cements will sell 49.95 crore shares in Lynk Logistics to Bundl, as approved in its board meeting. Post this, Ramco Cements will own an equity stake in the food delivery platform. The transaction is likely to be completed by August 14, 2023.

In exchange, Ramco will subscribe to 24.18 Lakh Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Swiggy's parent company. CCPS are modes of raising funds for companies which are issued to investors and provide them with fixed income. As the name suggests, these instruments have to compulsorily convert into equity shares after a predetermined period. Avendus acted as the sole financial advisor to Lynk and its shareholders on this transaction.

Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business and will be led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shekhar Bhende. The deal will help Lynk leverage Swiggy’s strengths in technology and logistics to rapidly scale their existing platform.

Cement giant Ramco-backed LYNK was founded in 2015 and enables leading FMCG brands to grow their retail presence, and streamlines the retail distribution process, encompassing warehousing, inventory management, and logistics. LYNK counts Hindustan Unilever , ITC, Tata, Lakme, Pepsico, Britannia, RedBull, Mars and Dabur among its customers.

The company has raised about $23 million to date, with its last funding being a Series A round in 2019, according to Tracxn. It claims to have been growing 2.5x year-on-year with improved profitability.

So, what does this acquisition mean for Swiggy? The startup, which counts Prosus, Accel and Invesco among its backers, said the acquisition of LYNK will help it expand into the retail distribution market. According to the food-tech giant, India’s food and grocery retail market, which is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing, is estimated to be over $570 billion in size and is expected to grow at 8 percent year-on-year.

“LYNK is uniquely positioned in the retail distribution space with their brand-first, tech-led operating model and has demonstrated success with multiple FMCG brands. Our experience in supply chain and logistics gives Swiggy the unique opportunity to help LYNK scale up their offerings and empower retailers to serve their customers better,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Lynk is the latest asset acquired by Swiggy. Last year in April, the firm led a $180 million financing round into bike taxi startup Rapido as the food delivery giant looks to broaden its fleet network across the country. In May, it acquired restaurant tech platform Dineout for $200 million.

Swiggy’s losses rose by 80 percent in the 2022-23 financial year (FY), according to an annual report released by Prosus. The company's losses surged by 80 percent, rising from approximately $300 million in FY22 to a staggering $545 million in FY23. Swiggy, however, mentioned that the peak of its investments in Instamart was now largely behind the company.

The rise in Swiggy's losses also comes at a time when Majety told that the company's core business, food delivery, had been profitable in March 2023, excluding employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs and was on a path to turning profitable.