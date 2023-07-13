CNBC TV18
What the LYNK deal means for Swiggy

By Shruti Malhotra   | Aishwarya Anand  Jul 13, 2023 4:36:04 PM IST (Published)

The startup, which counts Prosus, Accel and Invesco among its backers, said the acquisition of LYNK will help it expand into the retail distribution market.

Food delivery giant Swiggy has forayed into the food and grocery retail market after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lynk, a retail logistics startup with a network of over 100,000 stores. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The transaction is proposed to be carried out through the swapping of shares/sale of shares held in Lynks Logistics and the acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares of Bundl Technologies, which operates the food delivery platform Swiggy.
Ramco Cements will sell 49.95 crore shares in Lynk Logistics to Bundl, as approved in its board meeting. Post this, Ramco Cements will own an equity stake in the food delivery platform. The transaction is likely to be completed by August 14, 2023.
