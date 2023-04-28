Swiggy levies platform fees on food orders in a bid to cut costs, citing slowdown in delivery business

The move comes as the online food delivery platform is looking to cut costs amidst a slowdown in the delivery business.

Foodtech giant Swiggy is now levying a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order for all its users. The additional charge is irrespective of the cart value and has not been extended to its quick commerce vertical Instamart.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, a company spokesperson said, “The amount is nominal and for food only Rs 2. The platform fee is a nominal flat fee charged on food orders. This fee helps us operate and improve our platform and enhance app features to deliver a seamless app experience."

The news was first reported by Moneycontrol which also mentioned that the fee was rolled out in phases over the past week in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Swiggy has not yet introduced these charges in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai yet but the company is planning to extend this to other regions.

The move comes as the online food delivery platform is looking to cut costs amidst a slowdown in the delivery business.

"The growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections (along with many peer companies globally). While our cash reserves allow us to be fundamentally well positioned to weather harsh circumstances, we cannot make this a crutch and must continue identifying efficiencies to secure our long-term,” Swiggy’s CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety said in an email (seen by Moneycontrol) to employees which mentioned the company slashing 380 jobs.

"The company was no exception,” added Majety.