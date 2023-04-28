Swiggy levies platform fees on food orders in a bid to cut costs, citing slowdown in delivery business

The move comes as the online food delivery platform is looking to cut costs amidst a slowdown in the delivery business.

Foodtech giant Swiggy is now levying a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order for all its users. The additional charge is irrespective of the cart value and has not been extended to its quick commerce vertical Instamart.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, a company spokesperson said, “The amount is nominal and for food only Rs 2. The platform fee is a nominal flat fee charged on food orders. This fee helps us operate and improve our platform and enhance app features to deliver a seamless app experience."