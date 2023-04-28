English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSwiggy levies platform fees on food orders in a bid to cut costs, citing slowdown in delivery business

Swiggy levies platform fees on food orders in a bid to cut costs, citing slowdown in delivery business

Swiggy levies platform fees on food orders in a bid to cut costs, citing slowdown in delivery business
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  Apr 28, 2023 4:59:25 PM IST (Published)

The move comes as the online food delivery platform is looking to cut costs amidst a slowdown in the delivery business.

Foodtech giant Swiggy is now levying a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order for all its users. The additional charge is irrespective of the cart value and has not been extended to its quick commerce vertical Instamart.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


In a statement to CNBC-TV18, a company spokesperson said, “The amount is nominal and for food only Rs 2. The platform fee is a nominal flat fee charged on food orders. This fee helps us operate and improve our platform and enhance app features to deliver a seamless app experience."
The news was first reported by Moneycontrol which also mentioned that the fee was rolled out in phases over the past week in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Swiggy has not yet introduced these charges in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai yet but the company is planning to extend this to other regions.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X