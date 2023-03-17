Swiggy said its new 'Swiggy Launchpad' initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to the platform to see online food delivery as an incremental channel that can enable their growth. As per the new initiative, Swiggy will be taking 0% commission from restaurants for the first month.

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced its 'Swiggy Launchpad' initiative, which would take 0 percent commission for the first month from the its new restaurant partners.

"New restaurant brands can unlock the potential of online food delivery free for a month," it said in a press release.

Swiggy said it has over 2.5 lakh restaurant partners on board and it gets an average of 10,000 new restaurants on its platform every month.

Swiggy said the new initiative is aimed at encouraging restaurants that are new to the platform to see online food delivery as an incremental channel that can enable their growth. "With this, restaurant partners can potentially save up to Rs 20,000 through commissions and other benefits and choose to invest it back into their business to drive further growth. Swiggy Launchpad seeks to build a win-win relationship with the restaurant partner ecosystem," the statement said.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy, said that the company hopes that with the initiative, more cloud kitchens, restaurants and food entrepreneurs can feel confident about online delivery and take the plunge. "We are consistently looking at avenues to encourage new food entrepreneurs to experience online food delivery," he said.

Swiggy also said that the new restaurant partners will be able to avail themselves of several benefits that will enable them to control their operational costs as well as drive growth they get oriented to online delivery. Apart from commission waiver, this also includes free advertisements on the Swiggy app, a dedicated growth manager, an extended delivery radius, apps to help better manage business performance and create menus as well as insights and data via business intelligence dashboards.