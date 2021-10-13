Swiggy is hiring for its social commerce business Swiggy Bazaar

Online food delivery giant Swiggy is hiring for its new social commerce vertical, the Swiggy Bazaar. The new vertical will tap into India’s rapidly growing social commerce and community buying segments.

The company plans to start the new business within a couple of months, reported Entrackr quoting sources.

“Swiggy Bazaar will be focused on grocery, FMCG and fresh farm produce,” said one of the sources. “The company is likely to bring a group-buying element and leverage the reseller model in Swiggy Bazaar.”

“Swiggy has also been hiring aggressively for the new business. The initial team of 10-15 people is already in place and is in the process to hire over 25-30 more,” added another source.

The new hires will be through shifting internal talent and hiring external talent to shore up the weak points. The company has already put up job listings and alerts on the professional networking social media platform, LinkedIn.

Swiggy had previously expanded into the grocery and package delivery segment through Instamart and Genie, but Swiggy Bazaar marks the company’s first large diversification in over two years.

“Swiggy Bazaar is our latest foray into the trillion-dollar grocery market and will be a community group buying destination. Over the last year, consumers have discovered new ways to access better food and some of these behaviours have proved to be resilient, creating tailwinds that Swiggy Bazaar will aim to ride on. Swiggy Bazaar will operate like a start-up and promises to be yet another big bet for us in the fast-growing e-grocery market," Swiggy had said in a post on LinkedIn.

The company added that it would be focusing its core business team around business operations, community and marketing, and product and engineering. It will be experimenting with community-marketing based strategies to promote the new business in the lucrative vertical.

Swiggy Bazaar would have to compete with the likes of DealShare, CityMall and Farmiso and even YouTube in the burgeoning segment.