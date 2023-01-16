Swiggy announces free on-demand ambulance service for delivery executives and their dependents

In 2021, Swiggy launched the Emergency Support Services (ESS) enabling the SOS button on the partner app to silently connect executives on the Swiggy hotline, ambulance, or police. All delivery executives were also given an ID card with details like emergency contact and blood group.

Swiggy announced on Monday that it has launched an immediate and free ambulance service for all its active delivery executives and their dependents in the case of emergencies. Swiggy said that it has partnered with Dial4242 Ambulance Services for this initiative.

“Delivery executives can reach out on the toll-free number: 1800 267 4242. Sometimes, making a call might not be an option, and executives can just tap the SOS button without leaving the partner app in the case of an emergency before, during, or after a delivery. The process will require no documentation; delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID,” the company said in a statement.

Swiggy has launched this service pan-India after piloting the service in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the service's response time has been an average of 12 minutes, according to Swiggy. Dial4242 can dispatch different Ambulances such as BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulances, Cardiac ambulances, ALS (Advanced Life Support), Inter-state ambulances, Covid-19 ambulances, and Hearse Vans based on the severity of the case.

The service is free for its three lakh delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children), who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy. Delivery executives can also choose to avail of the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidized cost.

Mihir Rajesh Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy said, “Every day, lakhs of deliveries are carried on smoothly by our delivery executives, however, emergencies have a way of coming unannounced. With the free ambulance service that is fast, on-demand, and comprehensive, Swiggy has got our executives’ back, giving them safety and peace of mind and getting them help when they need it the most.”

Speaking about this industry-first initiative by a platform, Jeetendra Lalwani, Co-Founder, of Dial4242 said, “We are glad that Swiggy addressed this proactively for their delivery fleet and partnered with Dial4242, which has 10,000+ ambulances across 500+ cities in India with varied capabilities and on-ground support to reach the victim in a matter of minutes, saving a precious life. The nearest cashless hospital is also identified by Dial4242 for Swiggy’s executives ensuring they get timely treatment. Further, Dial4242 ambulance will wait till their treatment begins. We hope this sets the precedence for more platforms to follow.”

Anwarpasha Syed, a delivery executive from Pune who has availed the ambulance service said, “I contacted our Swiggy Hotline team, and the ambulance reached my accident location in under 15 mins. They took me to the hospital, which I had suggested and I got timely treatment for some major scratches on my body. This is a great service from Swiggy and I will inform all my fellow executives and friends regarding it.”

Another delivery executive from Gurugram, Sanjeev Kumar shared his experience, “When I contacted the toll-free number directly, the ambulance reached in 10 mins. I am grateful to Swiggy for helping us with this prompt and free emergency service.”