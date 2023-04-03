Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns after five years, will continue in his role till May 2023

In his current role at Swiggy, Rao is Senior Vice President, ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engineering and Product).

Dale Vaz, Swiggy's Chief Technology Officer, has resigned from the company after nearly five years. Previously, Vaz worked at Amazon for eleven years. The new Chief Technology Officer will be Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the company for over four years.

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. He will continue in his role till May 2023 & will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” a Swiggy spokesperson confirmed this to Moneycontrol.

