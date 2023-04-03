English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSwiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns after five years, will continue in his role till May 2023

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns after five years, will continue in his role till May 2023

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns after five years, will continue in his role till May 2023
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 3, 2023 2:41:13 PM IST (Published)

In his current role at Swiggy, Rao is Senior Vice President, ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engineering and Product).

Dale Vaz, Swiggy's Chief Technology Officer, has resigned from the company after nearly five years. Previously, Vaz worked at Amazon for eleven years. The new Chief Technology Officer will be Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the company for over four years.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


In his current role at Swiggy, Rao is Senior Vice President, ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engineering and Product).
“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. He will continue in his role till May 2023 & will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” a Swiggy spokesperson confirmed this to Moneycontrol.
(Will be updated with more details)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

swiggy

Previous Article

Moneyboxx Finance raises over Rs 24 crores equity to fund AUM growth

Next Article

Global Pharma recalls 50,000 tubes eye ointment in US market

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X