Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder to step down

Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder has put in his papers at the company and will transition out by October, as per sources.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety informed employees of Sunder's move on Wednesday, and added that he will be overseeing the marketplace business directly.

Swiggy and Sunder did not respond to queries.

"I am writing to let you know that Vivek Sunder, our COO, has decided to pursue interests outside of Swiggy and will transition out of the organization by October. I will be directly overseeing the Marketplace business with immediate effect. We have been discussing this for a while now, and over the course of the past few weeks, have been planning the way forward as well, " Majety wrote in the email, which CNBC-TV18 has seen.

"Vivek has played a very significant role in the growth story of Swiggy - as a brand, as a service and as an organization, since joining us 3 years ago. He played a pivotal role in expanding the geographical footprint of the marketplace business taking Swiggy beyond 500+ cities, and later rallied the organization to drive a step-change in the unit economics of the marketplace business," He added.

Sunder had joined Swiggy in 2018 after spending close to two decades at Procter & Gamble.