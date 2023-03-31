Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan to take over Instamart as head steps down

Addepalli, who was the vice-president for strategy and investments, was elevated to the role of co-founder in 2021. He also heads the company’s InsanelyGood business.
Food delivery company Swiggy's quick commerce business vertical Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy on Friday announced via a LinkedIn post that he will be stepping aside. “I plan to take a sabbatical now to come back afresh and build something (0-1), something which I have loved... Live back and play back that memories of 2020 and 2021,” his post read.
Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli will take over Gurumurthy's role.
Addepalli, who was the vice-president for strategy and investments, was elevated to the role of co-founder in 2021. He also heads the company’s InsanelyGood business.
The company's quick commerce vertical Instamart was launched in 2020 and is at present Swiggy’s second largest vertical.
In January, Swiggy laid off 380 employees as the growth rate for food delivery slowed down versus Swiggy’s projections . “Our overhiring is a case of poor judgement, and I should’ve done better here,” CEO Sriharsha Majety had said in a letter to employees.
Earlier this month, Swiggy sold its cloud kitchen division, Swiggy Access, to Kitchens@, a cloud kitchens company, in a share-for-share deal as part of its efforts to restructure its business amid challenging economic conditions. As a result of the deal, Swiggy will also become a stakeholder in Kitchens@ and have a seat on its board.
