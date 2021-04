Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety informed the employees on Monday that the company is in the final stage to close the $800 million fund-raise. The round will value the foodtech company at $5 billion, sources told CNBC TV 18.

Swiggy did not comment on the mail sent by the CEO to employees.

Among the new investors in the company are Falcon Edge Capital, Think Investments, Goldman Sachs, and Amanda Capital.

"We're closing around $800 MN in financing," Majesty said in the email, adding that existing investors Prosus and Accel also invested in the round. "The fundraise was heavily oversubscribed," he added.

Swiggy's fundraise comes ahead of rival Zomato's IPO expected to take place in the next few months.

Swiggy and Zomato were badly impacted in the early months if the pandemic but both have reported sharp recovery.

"We've managed to drive a strong recovery in the food delivery business with a very clear path to profitability," Majety said.