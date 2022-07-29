Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere policy

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform has extended its Future of Work Policy and announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of roles. The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.

Today, Swiggsters are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country.

Under the policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding.

The first Jamboree of the quarter was held in June 2022 and was a huge success with teams coming together after almost two years. Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.

“At the core of our Future of Work is Flexibility. Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground listening to the pulse from employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introducing ‘work from anywhere’ as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be. We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organization”, said Girish Menon, HR Head at Swiggy.

Swiggy has always focused on purpose and passion – building a culture with a strong purpose to make a difference and passion to master the craft while nurturing a strong innovation mindset.

Since 2020, Swiggy was among the first few organizations in the startup space to operate on a flexible working model for employees based on the nature of their work. Swiggy believes that the permanent work-from-anywhere policy will act as an enabler for its employees to work towards these goals.

About Swiggy: Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India’s leading on-demand convenience platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to over 2,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 29 cities.