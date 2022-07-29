Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere policy

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform has extended its Future of Work Policy and announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of roles. The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.
Today, Swiggsters are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country.
The first Jamboree of the quarter was held in June 2022 and was a huge success with teams coming together after almost two years. Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.
Since 2020, Swiggy was among the first few organizations in the startup space to operate on a flexible working model for employees based on the nature of their work. Swiggy believes that the permanent work-from-anywhere policy will act as an enabler for its employees to work towards these goals.
