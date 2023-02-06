Swiggy announces appointment of three directors on board

As per the notification, these are the first independent directors on Swiggy. On the announcement of the new appointments, Swiggy CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety said that the addition of new directors on board will strengthen the governance and benefit in building the business at scale.

On-demand convenience delivery platform, Swiggy on Monday announced the appointment of three directors on board, including Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, Mallika Srinivasan.

As per a notification from the Swiggy, "Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery will join the company’s Board as Directors."

As per the notification, these are the first independent directors on Swiggy. On the announcement of the new appointments, Swiggy CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety said that the addition of new directors on board will strengthen the governance and benefit in building the business at scale.

"We’re very excited about bringing on Mallika Srinivasan, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Sahil Barua to Swiggy’s Board of Directors. They have very rich and diverse experiences in building sustainable businesses at scale. Getting these new and powerful perspectives and strengthening our governance will immensely benefit us as we march ahead in our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to consumers," he added.

TAFE Managing Director and Chairman, Mallika Srinivasan said that he was pleased to join the board of company, "Swiggy is an enterprising and innovative company that has redefined customer convenience and impactfully altered lifestyles. I am pleased to join the Board as the company moves forward in pushing boundaries and redefining newer segments," he addded.

Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, said, "I am looking forward to being a part of the Swiggy board. As a young, privately held company, their focus on having the right discipline, governance, and expertise on the board makes me very optimistic about the company’s future, and its ability to bring its mission of delivering unparalleled convenience to users to life."

Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery said, "Swiggy's mission of creating value through convenience for its large ecosystem of consumers, delivery partners, restaurant partners, and sellers is truly ambitious and inspiring. I look forward to supporting the Swiggy management team in their quest to build a world-class business that serves millions of customers in their everyday needs."

The newly appointed directors will join the current members, Sriharsha Majety - CEO and Co-founder of Swiggy, Nandan Reddy, Co-founder of Swiggy, Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Edtech and Food, Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments- India, Prosus Ventures, Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner, India and EMEA, SoftBank Investment Advisors and Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel.