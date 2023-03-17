SVB Financial Group, parent of SVB Bank, files for bankruptcy

SVB Financial Group said on Friday it filed for a court-supervised reorganisation under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to seek buyers for its assets, days after its former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by US regulators.

SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that was seized by the regulators last week, has filed for bankruptcy.

SVB Financial Group has filed for a court-supervised reorganisation under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Protection Court for the Southern District of New York. The company seeks buyers for its assets.

The company in a statement has said that SVB Securities and SVB Capital's funds and general partner entities are not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took over the Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, March 10, 2023. Till the takeover, Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank of the US and was one of the most prominent lenders for technology start-ups across the world.

The bank’s failure is the second-largest failure in the history of the United States and the largest since the financial crisis that world faced in 2008. Its failure created to a panic across the world leading to a fall in the global stock markets.

Shares of big US banks fell more than 1.5 percent in premarket trading. Regional banks including PacWest Bancorp and First Republic Bank were down between 10 percent and 20 percent.

The tech lender was forced to sell a portfolio of treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs at a $1.8 billion loss after a rise in yields eroded value. To plug that hole, it attempted to raise $2.25 billion in common equity and preferred convertible stock but spooked clients pulled deposits from the bank that led to $42 billion of outflows in a day.

The company said on Friday it has about $2.2 billion of liquidity. It had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year.

(With agencies inputs)