SVB collapse and the India exposure

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was founded in 1983 and over time became the go-to financial institution for startups. But why was SVB financial the preferred banker? As per experts, SVB had start-up-friendly policies. Many US banks were unwilling to lend to Indian startups that had no employees in the US, but SVB was different.

As Gokul Rajaram of DoorDash tweeted, “From what I hear, SVB was the only bank who'd bank a Delaware C Corp with founders who didn't have a Social Security Number (SSN). Unique, tech-forward bank."

Nazara Technologies told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that SVB helped with faster onboarding of international customers and plus it was such a big name in the tech world. As a result, many startups banked with SVB and even deposited their capital raise funds.

Who has exposure and what has been disclosed so far

Nazara Technologies has an exposure of Rs 64 crore via two of its subsidiaries Kiddopia and Mediawrkz. The company did tell CNBC-TV18 in an interview that they are well capitalized and hopeful of full recovery of their deposits even though the situation remains quite fluid.

Another company, which has exposure is Freshworks, the Indian-origin SaaS startup listed on Wall Street. The company said it had been a customer of Silicon Valley Bank since their early days.

"As we grew, we brought on larger, diversified banks such as Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and UBS. Our exposure to the current SVB situation is minimal relative to our overall balance sheet. We are working with our customers and vendors who were using our SVB account to migrate to alternate bank accounts. We do not foresee any disruption to our employees or customers and even though the Fed and FDIC are providing a backstop, the Indian government is watchful,” the firm said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that he would meet startup founders and CEOs this week to understand the impact and to see how the government can assist them in overcoming the crisis.

Even as the ripple effect of the stunning and sudden collapse of SVB Financial has rattled the tech world, it has raised questions of whether VC funding will now slow down, and whether it will adversely impact job markets. For now, experts believe the wider sector fallout appears to be limited.

Meanwhile, with the collapse of SVB and the jittery state of other banks like Signature, economists are beginning to pencil in fewer hikes from the US Fed, but the Street is deeply divided

