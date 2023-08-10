Suzlon closes QIP after getting bids worth Rs 4,600 crore for Rs 2,000 crore issue: Exclusive

Sources said that the issue received bids worth Rs 4,600 crore for an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore. 80 percent of the demand came from long-only funds, the sources said.

Suzlon Energy has closed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue just a day after its launch due to oversubscription, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources said that the issue received bids worth Rs 4,600 crore for an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore. 80 percent of the demand came from long-only funds, the sources said.

ICICI Securities is the sole banker to the QIP issue.

Suzlon had launched a QIP issue on Wednesday evening to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The issue had a base size of Rs 1,500 crore, with an oversubscription option of Rs 500 crore. Rs 18.44 was fixed as the floor price of the issue.

Proceeds from the QIP are supposed to be utilised for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

The dilution from the QIP issue would be 9.15 percent of pre-issue equity share capital if the oversubscription option is exercised.

Suzlon was part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on August 2 when it was highlighted that HNIs have been buyers in the stock and that all eyes now are on the potential fund raise.

Suzlon Energy shares are trading 4.9 percent higher at Rs 20.45. The stock is trading at a 52-week high.