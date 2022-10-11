Suzlon Energy to open Rs 1,200 crore rights issue today

By Asmita Pant

Wind power major Suzlon Energy will open a Rs 1,200 crore rights issue on Tuesday. Suzlon will repay Rs 1,000 crore to the state-run REC from the rights issue proceeds. Of the Rs 2,800 crore 20-year REC loan, only Rs 800 crore is working capital facility and is priced at 19 percent.

"Our problem is not lack of product, technology or servicing capabilities or orders. Even in our worst times we've been servicing all the turbines we installed and now as much Rs 1,800 crore of our total income of Rs 2,000 crore comes from servicing. "Our real and only problem is financing," PTI quoted Ishwar Chand Mangal, chief executive for services division, Suzlon Energy.

"In continuation to the announcement dated October 2, the promoters and the promoter group have reconfirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement," Suzlon Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Suzlon Energy's rights issue will open on October 11 and close on October 20.

The board of directors of the company has set October 4 as the record date for the Suzlon Energy rights issue. As part of its plan to raise Rs 1,200 crore, Suzlon Energy is offering 240 crore rights or shares for Rs 5 per equity share.

This additional rights issue of Suzlon Energy Ltd is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE. The rights issue will reward energy stockholders with five equity shares for every 21 shares held at the record date of the rights issue, which is October 4, 2022.

According to a stock exchange filing by the company, a bidder will have to pay Rs 2.50 per equity share at the time of application and Rs 2.50 per share on a subsequent call. The tentative date for the rights issue allotment is October 31.

The driving force behind Suzlon's efforts for revival, founder-chairman Tulsi Tanti passed away on October 1 following a cardiac arrest. After his death,

his brother Vinod Tanti was appointed as the chairman and MD for three years. The Pune-headquartered green energy company was founded in 1995 by Tulsi Tanti.