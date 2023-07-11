CNBC TV18
Suzlon Energy gains 5% on bagging 47.6 MW wind power repeat order from KP Group in Gujarat

Suzlon Energy gains 5% on bagging 47.6 MW wind power repeat order from KP Group in Gujarat

Suzlon Energy gains 5% on bagging 47.6 MW wind power repeat order from KP Group in Gujarat
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 2:45:50 PM IST (Published)

The power generated from the project will serve the commercial and industrial consumer segments, which is key to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India, according to Chalasani.

Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped 4 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the renewable energy solutions provider bagged a new order from the KP Group for the development of a 47.6 megawatt (MW) wind power project in Gujarat.

The project, which would be installed at Vagra in the Bharuch district of Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in 2024, Suzlon said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.


As a part of the project, Suzlon will supply S133 wind turbines and supervise the execution and commissioning of the project.  In addition, it will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

X