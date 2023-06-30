After 2.5x surge in 12 months, Suzlon may see another 50% upside, says ICICI Securities

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAfter 2.5x surge in 12 months, Suzlon may see another 50% upside, says ICICI Securities

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 12:26:26 PM IST (Published)

The brokerage has assigned a multiple of 24x financial year 2025 estimated earnings per share as the company has reduced leverage by debt restructuring and raising money through a rights issue.

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy Ltd. with a Buy rating and a price target of Rs 22 per share, implying a potential upside of 50 percent, as it believes that the wind turbine maker is the best equipped to benefit from industry tailwinds.

The leverage is now 1 times debt/ EBITDA against 10 times in financial year 2022 earlier, ICICI Securities mentioned in a note.
Over the last 12 months, shares of Suzlon have gained nearly 150 percent or 2.5 times.
Explaining the rationale behind its bullish call on the stock, ICICI Securities cited that a slew of policy actions by the Indian government would benefit Suzlon Energy, which is a market leader in the domestic market.
An improvement in industry outlook with expected compounded annual growth rate of 35 percent on policy actions, industrial demand and more round the clock contracts would also be a positive. The brokerage expects contracts of 3.5 GW and 4.5 GW for financial year 2024 and 2025, as against 2.2 GW in financial year 2022.
Suzlon has 20 GW of operational wind power capacity in the country.
Shares of Suzlon Energy are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 15.25. The stock is up for the fifth day in a row.
