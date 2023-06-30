After 2.5x surge in 12 months, Suzlon may see another 50% upside, says ICICI Securities

The brokerage has assigned a multiple of 24x financial year 2025 estimated earnings per share as the company has reduced leverage by debt restructuring and raising money through a rights issue.

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy Ltd. with a Buy rating and a price target of Rs 22 per share, implying a potential upside of 50 percent, as it believes that the wind turbine maker is the best equipped to benefit from industry tailwinds.

The leverage is now 1 times debt/ EBITDA against 10 times in financial year 2022 earlier, ICICI Securities mentioned in a note.