CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeAfter 2.5x surge in 12 months, Suzlon may see another 50% upside, says ICICI Securities News

After 2.5x surge in 12 months, Suzlon may see another 50% upside, says ICICI Securities

After 2.5x surge in 12 months, Suzlon may see another 50% upside, says ICICI Securities
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 12:26:26 PM IST (Published)

The brokerage has assigned a multiple of 24x financial year 2025 estimated earnings per share as the company has reduced leverage by debt restructuring and raising money through a rights issue.

ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy Ltd. with a Buy rating and a price target of Rs 22 per share, implying a potential upside of 50 percent, as it believes that the wind turbine maker is the best equipped to benefit from industry tailwinds.

Live TV

Loading...

The brokerage has assigned a multiple of 24x financial year 2025 estimated earnings per share as the company has reduced leverage by debt restructuring and raising money through a rights issue.
The leverage is now 1 times debt/ EBITDA against 10 times in financial year 2022 earlier, ICICI Securities mentioned in a note.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X