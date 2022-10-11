    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Suzlon Energy gets 144.9-MW wind power order from Aditya Birla Group

    Suzlon Energy gets 144.9-MW wind power order from Aditya Birla Group

    Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd ended at Rs 7.11, down by Rs 0.54, or 7.06 percent on the BSE.

    Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday said the company has secured a new order for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group.
    The company will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (wind turbines) with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
    Vinod R. Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director of Suzlon Group, said, "It is a matter of pride to announce our order with Aditya Birla Group. The confidence of our customers in us as a wind energy expert is very important to us. Suzlon has been built on a very strong foundation of over 27 years of established global track record."
    Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, said the power generated from these projects will go into captive use for their manufacturing and other needs, thereby helping to create a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
    Ashwani Kumar, CEO of Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to announce our order with the Aditya Birla Group for their Wind energy projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh."
    "Suzlon’s expertise in the Indian wind energy market over the last 27 years with products that are customised to India’s varied wind regimes, aims to offer convenience and reliability to customers for setting up wind power projects across India, backed by our service offerings," Kumar added.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
