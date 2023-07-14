Suzlon Energy bags new order for 100.8-MW wind power project from Everrenew Energy

The project in Tamil Nadu is expected to be commissioned in March 2024. Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd ended at Rs 17.70, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

Renewable energy solutions provide Suzlon Energy Ltd on Friday (July 14) said the company received a new order win for the development of a 100.8-MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Ltd.

Share Market Live NSE

Suzlon will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of its S120 - 2.1 MW platform with a hybrid lattice tubular tower at Velliyanani phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

The project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024. Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the execution and commissioning of the project, according to a stock exchange filing.

Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group J.P. Chalasani said the company takes pride in customers like Everrenew Energy. It has put its trust in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain, he added.

The power generated from this project will target the commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to driving Indian industries towards their net‐zero targets and powering the domestic economy with green energy, Chalasani added.

Suzlon turbines feature the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements.

Everrenew Energy, CEO Venkatesh R said, "At Everrenew Energy, we share a common sense of purpose to shape a more sustainable future by generating clean energy for our customers. Our endeavours into wind energy projects are an extension of that commitment."

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd ended at Rs 17.70, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.