Suzlon bags order for development of a 50.4 MW wind power project from Sembcorp

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced a new order win to develop a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp’s renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited. Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and rated capacity of 2.1 mega watt (MW) each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including, installing and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services post-commissioning. Sembcorp was awarded the 50.4 MW capacity following the tariff‐based bidding process.

"Suzlon is delighted that valued customers like Sembcorp, continue to choose our leading technology and capabilities across the value chain of wind energy. We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will assist Indian Railways to become a net-zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade thereby contributing to a sustainable India," it said in a statement.

Suzlon Group has a cumulative global installation of over 19.7 GW of wind energy capacity. It is the custodian of nearly 13.8 GW of wind energy assets under service in India, making it the largest operations and maintenance company in the Indian renewable energy sector. The group also has 5.9 GW of installed capacity outside India.

Earlier this month, Suzlon Energy CEO Ashwani Kumar resigned from his post citing personal reasons. This is the first order win for the company this year, following the CEO’s resignation. In February, the Suzlon management told CNBC-TV18 that the company's current order book at the time was of 780 MW with a strong order pipeline as the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had announced a policy for 8 GW of wind energy per annum

Suzlon Energy stock saw a sharp surge following the order win and is up nearly 1 percent in today’s trade. For March, the company's stock has risen by more than 3 percent.