Suzlon bags 69.3-MW wind power project in Gujarat from Juniper Green Energy

Energy solution provider Suzlon on Tuesday announced that it has bagged a second order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of 69.3 MW wind power project.

The project pertains to the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer for which the company will install 22 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at Gujarat’s Surendra Nagar district. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

“We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy player in India with a comprehensive solar footprint. This is their first wind energy project, and we are honoured that they have placed their trust in us for the same,” said Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani.

Further commenting on the development, Chalasani said that the electricity from this project will serve the people of Gujarat . This is the first 3 MW series project for company’s largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144‐140m.

The primary objective of 3 MW series of wind turbines is to reduce the cost of energy, and contribute to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Suzlon 3 MW Series has such features that helps in unlocking low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. The technology provides excellent performance in low‐wind sites, and a significantly increases generation yield per unit of land.

Last week on April 27, Suzlon had announced a 39-MW wind power project from Thermax Group company First Energy. The order is part of a 100-MW wind-solar hybrid project by First Energy 5 Pvt Ltd.