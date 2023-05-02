English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSuzlon bags 69.3 MW wind power project in Gujarat from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon bags 69.3-MW wind power project in Gujarat from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon bags 69.3-MW wind power project in Gujarat from Juniper Green Energy
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Bhavyata Kagrana  May 2, 2023 11:23:51 AM IST (Published)

The project pertains to the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer for which the company will install 22 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at Gujarat’s Surendra Nagar district

Energy solution provider Suzlon on Tuesday announced that it has bagged a second order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of 69.3 MW wind power project.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The project pertains to the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer for which the company will install 22 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at Gujarat’s Surendra Nagar district. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2024.
“We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy player in India with a comprehensive solar footprint. This is their first wind energy project, and we are honoured that they have placed their trust in us for the same,” said Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X