Suzlon bags 69.3-MW wind power project in Gujarat from Juniper Green Energy

Energy solution provider Suzlon on Tuesday announced that it has bagged a second order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of 69.3 MW wind power project.

The project pertains to the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy independent power producer for which the company will install 22 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at Gujarat’s Surendra Nagar district. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

“We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy player in India with a comprehensive solar footprint. This is their first wind energy project, and we are honoured that they have placed their trust in us for the same,” said Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani.