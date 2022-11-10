The shares of the pharmaceutical company on Thursday rose as much as 1.7 percent. At 1:04 pm, the stock was trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 445.5 on BSE.

Shares of Suven Pharma gained 1.7 percent on Thursday after falling as much as 2 percent in morning trade, a day after the pharmaceutical company reported a 7.5 percent fall in net sales at Rs 278.4 crore for the quarter ended September, from the year-ago period. The company's quarterly net profit for the period under review came at Rs 78.9 crore, down 31.5 percent from Rs 115.2 crore in September 2021.

The company expects CDMO revenue growth of 10-15 percent over the financial year 2021, Venkat Jasti, MD at Suven Pharma told CNBC-TV18.

Jasti said that the CDMO runrate came at Rs 120 crore last year due to COVID. "And at the end of the year, the CDMO revenue will be 10-15 percent growth. And total revenue will be without it will be flat to minus but we are saying based on the visibility, it will be a little bit better than last year."

The growth guidance for the Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) business is 10-15 percent, Jasti said. "I have given a guidance of 10 to 15 percent for the CRAMS business, but overall it will be flat to minus kind of thing on the overall revenue front … And there are the shifting of the shipments of some of the CRAMS projects which also makes that revenue less."

The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 117 crore, down 26.9 percent from Rs. 160.1 crore in September 2021. EPS has decreased to Rs 3.1 in the current fiscal from Rs 4.5 in the previous fiscal. Jasti said the margin will be at 40 percent for FY23. "They are at 40 percent now and we keep that guidance as is. At the end of the year we would have that plus 40 percent margins," he said.

Last month, the company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued an EIR for its wholly owned subsidiary Casper Parma Private Ltd, a finished dosage drug manufacturer for human use. The pre-approval inspection was conducted during July 25, 2022 through July 29, 2022.

