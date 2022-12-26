Suven Pharma promoters to sell significant stake to Advent International; triggers open offer

Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire additional 26 percent of the outstanding equity shares of Suven Pharma from the public shareholders.

Private Equity firm Advent International will acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals, subject to regulatory approval and conditions.

The PE firm signed a definitive agreement from the Jasti Family for the same, the pharma company told the exchanges this morning.

The stake to be acquired and the size of the transaction is undisclosed. However, as part of the transaction, Advent will be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent of the outstanding equity shares from public shareholders.

Based on the September quarter shareholding pattern, Suven Pharma promoters held a 60 percent stake in the company.

Post the acquisition, Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company, Cohance Lifesciences with Suven, to build an end-to-end CDMO and Merchant API player, that will cater to the pharma and specialty chemicals market.

The news also confirms a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak from September 7 , when it reported citing sources that the company's promoters had put it on the block to raise funds for the drug development business. The report further stated that Suven had hired an investment bank for the same.

Suven Pharma was demerged from its parent entity Suven Life Sciences in 2020. It is one of the leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) player. It currently has a strong pipeline of phase 3 and late phase 2 molecules with over 100 active projects.

Cohance Lifesciences is wholly-owned by Advent and was formed last month to create a new brand identity for its CDMO and API platform, to bring together three Advent companies - RA Chem Pharma, ZCL Chemicals and Avra Laboratories. Cohance's CDMO and API businesses cater to development and manufacruring for pharma and specialty chemical innovators. It also has seven manufacturing facilities.

For financial year 2022, Cohance recorded a proforma revenue of nearly Rs 1,280 crore. Proforma revenue is something that excludes certain costs that a company believes result in a distorted picture of its true profitability or in simpler words, projections over a period that has not yet occurred.

Suven Pharma MD Venkateswarlu Jasti believes that the Advent partnership will launch the next phase of growth for the company. Advent also wants to explore the merger of Cohance in a manner that is synergistic and accretive for Suven's shareholders. Advent intends to build Suven into a $1 billion global leader by capitalising on its product pipeline, build new marquee customers, scale up manufacturing as well as R&D.

Advent currently has investment commitments worth over $3.2 billion across 14 companies in India.