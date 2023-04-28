English
homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSupreme Industries expects volume growth of 15% in FY24

Supreme Industries expects volume growth of 15% in FY24

Profile image
By Reema Tendulkar   | Ekta Batra   Apr 28, 2023 4:44 PM IST (Published)
According to MP Taparia, MD of Supreme Industries, the company saw a rise in volumes despite a fall in polymer prices during the quarter. Taparia is optimistic about the company's revenue growth in FY24 and expects it to be around Rs 11,000 crore.

Supreme Industries, a leading player in the Indian plastics segment, has announced its fourth-quarter results for the 2022-23 fiscal. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, MP Taparia, MD of Supreme Industries, said that the company's volume growth will be at 15 percent in FY24 and that it is anticipating good demand in FY24.

“We believe that for full year, the prices will be on the lower side so on the volume side we anticipate a growth of 15 percent this (financial) year.”
According to Taparia, the company saw a rise in volumes despite a fall in polymer prices during the quarter.
Taparia is optimistic about the company's revenue growth in FY24 and expects it to be around Rs 11,000 crore.
When it comes to the plastics industry specifically, Taparia is confident that Supreme Industries will continue to perform well. He is anticipating good demand in FY24.
He said, “We believe that demand is robust, now that COVID probably is behind us, inflation is under control, and the government is spending huge sums on infrastructure; overseas demand is booming. Overall consumers are able to spend more money so we anticipate good demand in all our segments here.”
He also mentioned that the plastics segment is expected to deliver revenues of Rs 8,000 crore with a margin of 13 percent. These projections indicate a positive outlook for the company, which has been consistently growing over the years.
Supreme Industries has been expanding its production capacity to meet the increasing demand for its products. The company has been investing heavily in its manufacturing facilities to increase efficiency and reduce costs. This has helped the company to maintain its margins despite the fluctuation in polymer prices.
X