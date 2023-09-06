Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order quashing Rs 21,000 crore show cause notice against GamesKraft

The Supreme Court of India issued a stay on the Karnataka High Court's order that quashed a Rs. 21,000 crore show cause notice against gaming platform Gameskraft. The decision to stay the order comes after the apex court noted several critical aspects in the Karnataka High Court's ruling that required further consideration.

The Supreme Court's decision was prompted by concerns that the High Court's order could set a problematic precedent if followed by other High Courts across the country. The apex court has now issued notices on the Centre's plea challenging the quashing of the show cause notice, and it has directed Gameskraft to respond to the Centre's plea.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court refused to restrain the Centre from initiating recovery proceedings against Gameskraft, stating that the case would be heard within three weeks, and no adverse actions would be taken in the interim.

The Centre had argued that the Karnataka High Court's order contradicted three previous judgments of the Supreme Court. It said that the show cause notice against Gameskraft, amounting to Rs. 21,000 crore, was issued due to the company's alleged collection of over Rs. 70,000 crore in bet money from players between 2017 and June 2022. Gameskraft has a user base of over 45 lakh players.

The Centre pointed out that the Supreme Court had previously ruled that activities aimed at making a profit or adding stakes were tantamount to gambling, and therefore subject to GST. As a result, it argued that Gameskraft's operations fell under the purview of GST.

The Centre further highlighted that there were 35 similar show cause notices currently in incubation, awaiting resolution.

Gameskraft meanwhile opposed the stay on the Karnataka High Court's order, citing preliminary objections. The company argued that it collected only a fraction of the bets placed by players and questioned the imposition of a 28 percent GST on an income of just Rs. 10 from a player depositing Rs. 100. Gameskraft urged the court to prevent the recovery of dues until the matter was resolved.

What had happened?

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence issued a show cause notice in September 2022 demanding Gameskraft to deposit Rs 21,000 crore, along with interest and penalties. The notice also sought to levy GST at the rate of 28 percent on the company's alleged betting and gambling services worth Rs 77,000 crore between 2017 and June 2022.

The Karnataka High Court's May 2023 ruling deemed the GST notice against Gameskraft as "illegal, arbitrary, without authority of law, and deserving to be quashed." The High Court also maintained that there was a clear distinction between games of chance and games of skill and ruled that lottery, betting, and gambling could not be compared to games of skill.