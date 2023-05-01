Supreme Court dismisses Gujarat Sales Tax Department's petitions against GAIL

The Gujarat Sales Tax Department had raised demand for Rs 3,449.18 crore and interest of Rs 1,513.04 crore treating the transfer of natural gas from Gujarat to other states, as inter-state sales, during the period from April 1994 to March 2001.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Special Leave Petitions (SLP) filed by Gujarat Sales Tax Department against GAIL. The Gujarat Sales Tax Department had raised demand for Rs 3,449.18 crore and interest of Rs 1,513.04 crore treating the transfer of natural gas from Gujarat to other states, as inter-state sales, during the period from April 1994 to March 2001.

Informing the same in a communication to exchanges, GAIL said there will be no impact on the financial statements of the company.

"The Gujarat Sales Tax Tribunal passed the order in May 2005 in company's favour and gave instructions for reassessment, considering inter-state transfer as branch transfer. Thereafter, Gujarat Sales Tax Department filed petition before the High Court Gujarat against the order of the tribunal and the court further dismissed the petitions. Thereafter, Gujarat Sales Tax Department filed Special Leave Petitions (SLP) before the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court. Now, Supreme Court vide order dated 28.04.2023 has dismissed the SLP," the company said.