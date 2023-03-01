Sunteck Realty signs exclusive lease deal with edtech firm Upgrad for 29 years

“We are delighted to announce this deal with one of South Asia’s largest higher EdTech Companies. Sunteck is only committed to provide best in class real estate solutions to our clients. It is an exciting opportunity to utiliwe a truly sustainable and unique space for the needs of next generation aspirants,” said Kamal Khetan, the chairman of Sunteck Realty.

Luxury real estate development company Sunteck Realty on Wednesday said that it has signed an exclusive deal with edtech firm Upgrad, for its premium commercial project Sunteck BKC51.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm claims that the project is likely to generate a total revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore over the lease tenure.

The firm has leased out approximately 2 lakh square feet of built-up area of its premium commercial building, Sunteck BKC51, to Upgrad Education, for a lease term of 29 years, the company revealed.

Furthermore, Upgrad will be required to pay starting rentals of up to Rs 300 per square feet per month on carpet area basis.

Sunteck Realty’s commercial project BKC5 is situated off the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which offers well-designed spaces equipped with all the modern facilities and amenities. The project is at near completion stage and the possession is to be completed by June 2023, the company added.

Professional services firm JLL was the advisor for the aforementioned commercial transaction.

Last month, Sunteck Realty reported it Q3 earnings. The company saw a huge drop of over 81 percent in its profit at Rs 2.1 crore against Rs 11.1 crore in the same quarter last year. It’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell nearly 43 percent at Rs 18 crore against Rs 31.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Last year in September, the luxury real estate developer acquired 7.25 acres of land in Beverly Park, Mumbai.

The stock of Sunteck Realty settled at Rs 306 per share when the market closed.