Sundar Pichai hints at possible layoffs to make Google more efficient

By CNBCTV18.com

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said he wants to make the company 20 percent more efficient, and the path to that could include headcount cuts after years of rapid hiring.

“Across everything we do, we can be slower to make decisions,” Pichai said at a Code Conference in Los Angeles, as per a CNBC report. “You look at it end-to-end and figure out how to make the company 20 percent more productive.”

Pichai acknowledged the company had become “slower” after increasing its headcount and also acknowledged his inability to manage macroeconomic factors.

“The more we try to understand macroeconomics, the more we feel very uncertain about it,” Pichai said on stage Tuesday. “The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend and so on,” he added.

While revenue is still growing, the effort came after the company reported its second consecutive quarter of weaker-than-expected revenue.

Tech-giant's HR chief Fiona Cicconi had acknowledged industry-wide concerns about layoffs in July but said the company at the time was “not currently looking to reduce Google’s overall workforce.”

Sales leadership has threatened employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general, according to a report by The New York Post.