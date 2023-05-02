Sun Pharma’s clinical trial of 12-mg hair loss drug put on hold

The drug is an investigational oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 that is being studied for the treatment of Alopecia Areata.

Sun Pharma, on May 2 in a release stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has placed a study of 12 mg BID dose of deuruxolitinib on partial clinical hold due to thrombotic events. The company said that it conducted a call with the drug regulator regarding a pulmonary embolism in one of the long-term Open Label Extension (OLE) studies. The agency requires that the subjects that are currently on the dose in the OLE studies to be discontinued. The drug is an investigational oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 that is being studied for the treatment of Alopecia Areata.

The pharma giant also clarified that there have been no thrombotic events reported to date for the 8 mg BID dose and US FDA has not placed the 8 mg BID dose on hold. ‘We are taking immediate steps to transition the patients in the OLE studies to the 8 mg BID dose arm in the ongoing studies.

No thromboembolic events were observed during Phase-2 or Phase-3 trials, and we remain confident in deuruxolitinib’s potential to treat patients with Alopecia Areata and will work closely with the US FDA to address the agency’s concerns,’ said the company release.

Sun Pharma expects the US FDA to address the same concerns in a formal letter in the next 30 days. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe Alopecia Areata, the US FDA has also granted deuruxolitinib Fast Track designation for the same.

Sun completed acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals on March 6 which led to addition of Deuruxolitinib to the company’s global dermatology portfolio. The cost of acquisition was $576 million ($8 per share). Concert stockholders also received a non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) and an additional $3.50 per share on Deuruxolitinib achieving certain milestones.

On April 23, Sun Pharma got consent decree correspondence/non-compliance letter from the US FDA for its Mohali facility and the drug administrator asked the company to take corrective actions before releasing final product batches in the US. This decision was followed by a US FDA Official Action Indicated (OAI) inspection at the facility from August 3 to August 12, 2022.

The Sun Pharma stock rose by nearly 7 percent in the last one year, but has fallen 1 percent since 2023. The stock is currently trading near flatline at Rs 980 per share.