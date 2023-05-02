Sun Pharma’s clinical trial of 12-mg hair loss drug put on hold

The drug is an investigational oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 that is being studied for the treatment of Alopecia Areata.

Sun Pharma, on May 2 in a release stated that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has placed a study of 12 mg BID dose of deuruxolitinib on partial clinical hold due to thrombotic events. The company said that it conducted a call with the drug regulator regarding a pulmonary embolism in one of the long-term Open Label Extension (OLE) studies. The agency requires that the subjects that are currently on the dose in the OLE studies to be discontinued. The drug is an investigational oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 that is being studied for the treatment of Alopecia Areata.

The pharma giant also clarified that there have been no thrombotic events reported to date for the 8 mg BID dose and US FDA has not placed the 8 mg BID dose on hold. ‘We are taking immediate steps to transition the patients in the OLE studies to the 8 mg BID dose arm in the ongoing studies.

No thromboembolic events were observed during Phase-2 or Phase-3 trials, and we remain confident in deuruxolitinib’s potential to treat patients with Alopecia Areata and will work closely with the US FDA to address the agency’s concerns,’ said the company release.