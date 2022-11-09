Sun Pharma's Mohali facility gets classified as Official Action Indicated from the USFDA

The US drug regulator inspected the Mohali facility between August 3-12 this year and issued a form-483 with six observations.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. informed the exchanges on Tuesday that its facility in Mohali, Punjab, has been classified as "Official Action Indicated." (OAI)

An OAI classification means that the USFDA may withhold approvals of any pending products until outstanding observations are resolved. The regulator can also initiate additional actions if needed under the consent decree. A consent decree was signed for the said plant in 2013.

The US drug regulator inspected the Mohali facility between August 3-12 this year and issued a form-483 to the company with six observations.

However, the company says that it continues to manufacture and distribute existing products for the US market and this classification will not have any adverse impact on current business from the facility.

Sun Pharma's Mohali unit is the erstwhile Ranbaxy plant which was issued an import alert by the USFDA in 2013. The import alert on the plant was lifted in 2017. The plant manufactures oral solid dosages.

Among other regulatory issues for Sun Pharma, the company's Halol unit also continues to be classified as Official Action Indicated. The regulator had inspected the facility between April 26 - May 9 this year and had issued 10 observations for the same.

Going forward, the company has guided for higher single-digit to lower double-digit growth. The focus, according to Muralidharan, will be on efficiencies and maintaining the operating margin. He also said that spending on R&D can increase for the company.