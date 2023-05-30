Sun Pharma to commercialise Philogen’s anti-cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has signed a licensing agreement for commercialising Philogen SpA’s speciality product Nidlegy.

Nidlegy is a new anti-cancer biopharmaceutical drug which is being developed by Italian-Swiss company Philogen for the treatment of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

The drug is currently in Phase III trials and is the branded version of drug immuno-oncology drug Daromun.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy for indications of skin cancers in the territories of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. It will also be responsible for other commercialisation operations.

Meanwhile, Philogen will complete pivotal clinical trials for the product in Europe, pursue marketing authorisation with the regulatory authorities and manufacture commercial supplies.

Philogen will also retain the intellectual property rights for Nidlegy for other territories and indications other than skin cancers.

Sun Pharma said that the two partner companies will share post-commercialisation economics in about a 50:50 ratio. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

Commenting on the agreement, Sun Pharma’s Business Head (Western Europe and ANZ) Hellen De Kloet said, “With the expected addition of Nidlegy to our existing Odomzo franchise, we will be well-positioned to provide patient solutions across a broad spectrum of skin cancers in various disease stages.”

On Monday, Sun Pharma’s chief financial officer CS Muralidharan told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that the company is confident that its speciality sales business will continue its growth momentum in the future.

Muralidharan also said that the company’s board has proposed a non-binding indication of interest to increase its stake in Taro Pharma to 100 percent from the current 78.48 percent, in a deal valued at nearly $300 million.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading 0.65 percent lower at Rs 962.15.