Sun Pharma to commercialise Philogen’s anti-cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has signed a licensing agreement for commercialising Philogen SpA’s speciality product Nidlegy.

Live Tv

Loading...

Nidlegy is a new anti-cancer biopharmaceutical drug which is being developed by Italian-Swiss company Philogen for the treatment of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.