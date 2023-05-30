English
    Sun Pharma to commercialise Philogen's anti cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

    Sun Pharma to commercialise Philogen’s anti-cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

    Sun Pharma to commercialise Philogen’s anti-cancer drug in Europe, Australia and New Zealand
    By Ekta Batra  May 30, 2023 2:05:04 PM IST (Published)

    Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Sun Pharma will have exclusive rights to commercialise Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

    India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has signed a licensing agreement for commercialising Philogen SpA’s speciality product Nidlegy.

    Nidlegy is a new anti-cancer biopharmaceutical drug which is being developed by Italian-Swiss company Philogen for the treatment of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.


    The drug is currently in Phase III trials and is the branded version of drug immuno-oncology drug Daromun.

