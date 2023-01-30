Sun Pharma acquires three brands to strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio

Disperzyme and Phlogam are fixed-dose combinations of proteolytic enzymes and bioflavonoid viz., Tryspin, Bromelain and Rutoside.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Sun Pharma) on Monday announced the acquisition of three brands – Disperzyme, Disperzyme -CD and Phlogam – from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital Care. The acquisition of these brands will strengthen Sun Pharma’s anti-inflammatory drug portfolio.

Cost of this acquisition is undisclosed.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are fixed-dose combinations of proteolytic enzymes and bioflavonoid viz., Tryspin, Bromelain and Rutoside.

The three brands are approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, Sun Pharma stated in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The enzyme therapy combination is used to control oedema and it quickens the healing process. Oedema is a condition in which fluid builds up in any part of the body leading to swelling of tissues.

Sun Pharma, India’s largest pharma company by revenue, said that the acquisition of the three brands will strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio as the market of proteolytic enzymes for healing, pain and oedema is around Rs 500 crore in India.

Aksigen Hospital Care, a research-driven healthcare entity, had launched the brands in 2013. The filing stated that Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company. The global pharma major last week announced the launch of SEZABY for the treatment of seizures in term and preterm infants in the United States.

SEZABY is the first and only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved product for the treatment of neonatal seizures in term and preterm infants.

The company also inked a pact to acquire US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals in a USD 576 million (around Rs 4,688 crore) deal this month.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 1,046.60. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high ahead of its December quarter results on Tuesday.