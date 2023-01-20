Sun Pharma takes one of its largest bets on the specialty and branded business

While Concert Pharma has a cash balance of close to $150 million, it made a loss of $90 million in the first nine months of this year.

The company will be acquiring a biotechnology company, Concert Pharma in the US for $576 million with additional outflow of payments to the tune of $252 million based on the milestones that Concert Pharma will achieve.

This means Sun Pharma could eventually invest over $800 million for Concert Pharma which is over 1x more than what they invested for one of their most successful specialty drugs, Illumya - a drug used for psoriasis.

Sun Pharma will be paying $8 per share for Concert Pharma, which is a discount when compared to the IPO price of $14 in 2014 and an additional $3.5 per share if the molecule for alopecia meets the targets outlined in a certain timeframe.

Concert Pharma, which ended 20 percent higher in US trade on Thursday, is a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on using deuterium in medicinal chemistry which means expanding the use and scope of existing drugs.

Sun Pharma is betting big on Concert's lead candidate - a molecule called Deuruxolitinib, which is in late stage trials being studied for alopecia, a dermatology condition which results in hair loss that currently is an unmet medical need.

While Concert Pharma has a cash balance of close to $150 million, it made a loss of $90 million in the first nine months of this year and an estimated annual R&D expenses of $100 million.

Analysts say this and the next year will be critical to assess whether Sun Pharma’s bet pays off in trying to treat a condition that affects up to 2.5 percent of the population.

Concert will be submitting a New Drug Application for Deuruxolitinib in the first half of 2023 and the street anticipates a launch in 2024 with peak sales, though currently difficult to predict, to be around $250-300 million by 2028-2029.

Financially, Sun Pharma will be impacted by possibly higher marketing costs in the year of launch, which is likely to be financial year 2025, which will impact margins, and more importantly, the losses when absorbed by Sun Pharma could result in an EPS dilution of up to 10 percent.

Morgan Stanley believes that the concert acquisition addresses two key investor concerns - expansion of the specialty portfolio, which will drive mid-term growth and capital allocation clarity. The brokerage has maintained its overweight rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,150.

Jefferies' preliminary analysis suggests that clinical trial for the product is encouraging and the product will offer long-term growth visibility for Sun Pharma.

The street is bullish about the possible efficacy of the drug over other drugs such as pharma company Eli Lily’s Olumiant in the market. However, at the end of the day, factors such as the eventual results from further clinical trials, safety profile of the drug will matter to determine the success.

Having said that, brokers are betting big on Sun Pharma’s determination to build the specialty portfolio of drugs which will help differentiate it and shield it from the volatility of growing price pressure of generic drugs.