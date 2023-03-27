English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSun Pharma admits business affected due to March 2 ransomware attack

Sun Pharma admits business affected due to March 2 ransomware attack

Sun Pharma admits business affected due to March 2 ransomware attack
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Mar 27, 2023 8:40:34 AM IST (Updated)

Sun Pharma has said that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. mentioned that the recent incident on its IT systems has resulted in a breach of certain file systems and theft of certain company and personal data.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Sun Pharma's business operations have been impacted due to the ransomware attack, due to which, the revenue in some businesses will be lower.
On March 2, Sun Pharma had reported that a security incident took place at the company's IT assets, but also said that the incident did not impact its core IT systems and operations.
Sun Pharma has said that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for this incident and that the company is utilising global cyber security experts and enhanced security measures to address and mitigate the impact of this incident.
"The Company is currently unable to determine other potential adverse impacts of the incident, including but not limited to additional information security incidents, increased costs to maintain insurance coverage, the diversion of management and employee time or the possibility of litigation," the exchange filing stated.
Expenses in connection with the incident and the subsequent remediation will also be borne by the company.
New Acquisition
Sun Pharma will also be making an investment of Rs 143.3 crore to acquire 60 percent stake in animal healthcare company Vivaldis Health & Foods. The remaining 40 percent shareholding will be acquired later, without a clear timeline being specified.
Vivaldis is engaged in the business of trading, distribuing, manufacturing and marketing of drugs, food supplements, and over-the-counter products in the animal healthcare industry.
The acquisition is likely to be completed by May 2023. For the financial year 2022, Vivaldis reported revenue of Rs 29.92 crore.
Additionally, brokerage firm Credit Suisse has upgraded Sun Pharma to outperform from the earlier rating of neutral. It has also raised its price target to Rs 1,150 from Rs 950 earlier. The brokerage expects Sun Pharma's specialty sales to double over the next four years.
Credit Suisse expects Sun Pharma's revenue to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12 percent over financial year 2022-2025 and expects margin to expand to 30 percent over the same period.
Shares of Sun Pharma have given up all the gains made so far this year, and are now down 2.5 percent. The stock has corrected 9 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,072.
Also Read: Here are key reasons why Sun Pharma is Jefferies' top pharma pick
First Published: Mar 27, 2023 8:13 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ransomwareSun Pharma

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X