Sun Pharma Q4: In line with street estimates, Rs 4 dividend declared

Sun Pharma in its fourth quarter, posted earnings in line with street estimates. Revenues jumped 16 percent year on year to Rs 10,931 crore versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 11,109 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 20 percent year on year to Rs 2,803 crore versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,781 crore. EBITDA margins improved 80 bps to 25.6 percent, while the estimates were at 25 percent. Net profits for the pharmaceuticals major at Rs 1,985 crore are marginally higher than the estimated Rs 1,949 crore.

For the fourth quarter, the US sales are 10 percent higher at $430 million, while global specialty sales grew 28 percent to $244 million. India formulation sales at Rs 3,364 crore is 9 percent higher year on year and emerging markets formulation sales are 8 percent higher at $221 million.