India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharma Ltd. is looking for opportunities to expand its specialty business, and the management will not shy away from doing transactions for the same.

The company has managed to maintain its growth momentum in the specialty business over the last eight quarters. Sun Pharma Group CFO CS Muralidharan told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that the company is poised to sustain the growth trajectory within the business.

Global specialty sales contribute to 15 percent of total sales. Muralidharan also said that newer indications are being studied for Illumya.

The Taro Weakness

Sun Pharma's US unit Taro Pharma reported weak results last month, with sales being the lowest in 10 quarters. It reported a net loss for the September quarter compared to a net profit for the same period last year.

It also reported an operating loss of $6.81 million during the quarter. Taro reported an operating profit of $24.4 million in September last year.

Muralidharan attributed Taro's weakness to the competition headwinds it faces in the generics business. The quarter also saw Taro consolidate the Alchemee acquisition.

The group CFO also wants to look at the US business in three different segments - Taro, generics, and the specialty business, adding that efforts are ongoing to grow the US business overall. "The strategy is different for all three businesses in the US," he said.

The US formulations business contributes to a third of Sun Pharma's overall topline.

Resolving Halol

Sun Pharma's Halol facility remains under the "Official Action Initiated" (OAI) status from the USFDA. The classification means that the regulator may withhold approval of any pending product application or supplements from this unit.

Muralidharan says that the company is working towards Halol remediation, but that will take some time.

Going forward, the company has guided for higher single-digit to lower double-digit growth. The focus, according to Muralidharan, will be on efficiencies and maintaining the operating margin. He also said that spending on R&D can increase for the company.

Most brokerages have raised their price target on Sun Pharma, citing continued momentum for the company's specialty business. Morgan Stanley expects the company to continue managing business volatility and yet show steady growth.

However, Goldman Sachs is the only one with a bearish call on Sun Pharma. It expects industrywide price erosion in the US to intensify, hurting both Sun and Taro's generic business.

Shares of Sun Pharma are among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index on Wednesday.

